LSU score prediction vs. Army: Scouting report from matchup in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE — No. 19 LSU football has a unique challenge this weekend, as the Tigers host Army in Tiger Stadium for the first time on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).

LSU enters this week's matchup after squashing Auburn 48-18 at home last weekend. Army is coming off its third consecutive loss, falling to Troy at home 19-0 last Saturday.

The only other instance in which these two programs faced each other was in 1931 when Army squashed LSU at West Point, 20-0.

Here's a preview and score prediction of Saturday's matchup in Baton Rouge.

Still beware of the triple option

Army isn't just a triple-option team anymore, as the Black Knights have attempted 96 passes through four games.

But they aren't 2019 LSU or the Greatest Show on Turf through the air yet either. Army's completed 54.2% of its passes this season for 859 yards. In comparison, Jayden Daniels is completing 73.1% of his throws and has 2,294 passing yards.

That's why the Black Knights' offensive strong suit is still its multi-pronged running game led by quarterback Bryson Daily and running backs Hayden Reed and Kanye Udoh. The trio has led Army's modernized triple-option rushing attack to average 4.7 yards a rush this season.

Attack the ball

Army has had a nasty habit of coughing up the ball this season.

The Black Knights have fumbled the ball eight times through six games, as the only team in the nation with more lost fumbles is Troy with nine.

LSU's defense has occasionally slipped into the bad habit of trying to strip the ball from its opponents instead of tackling them to the ground this season. But on Saturday, targeting the ball and trying to jar it loose might not be such a bad idea.

Player to watch: Cameron Jones

Army cornerback Cameron Jones has done a little bit of everything for the Black Knights defense this season.

Jones has two sacks, 19 solo tackles, two pass breakups and an interception. He's also allowed 17 receptions on the 29 times he's been targeted in pass coverage, according to Pro Football Focus, resulting in a middling 59.7 NFL passer rating for quarterbacks when they throw the ball in his direction.

Score prediction: LSU 56, Army 20

Army doesn't have the athletes to hang with LSU's unstoppable attack. Expect Jayden Daniels to get some early rest in this game just before the off week.

