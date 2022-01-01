LSU running backs to provide a glimpse of the future

The backfield is going to look a lot different when the LSU Tigers take the field against Kansas State. Not only did starting quarterback Max Johnson decide to transfer but now starting running back Ty Davis-Price is gone.

On Friday the junior running back decided to opt-out of the bowl game in preparation for the NFL draft. This leaves the Tigers without both starters and not a whole lot of experience. It remains to be seen who the quarterback will be in on Jan. 4, but we should have a really good idea about the running back.

Won’t Play: John Emery Jr, Junior

The unfortunate situation involving former five-star running back John Emery Jr prevented him from playing in 2021. However, heading into 2022 he will likely be the featured back. He has the most experience of any of the backs on the roster both current and future. Emery has a career total of 699 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns.

LSU hasn’t added a running back in the 2022 recruiting class as of yet but they have to feel good about either Tre’Vonte Citizen of Lake Charles or Trevor Etienne of Jennings, Louisiana.

As the Texas Bowl draws near, we look at the running backs that could be on display against the Kansas State Wildcats.

Corey Kiner, Freshman

Kiner has been the defacto RB2 on this roster for most of 2021. Emery’s loss forced him up the chart. Not to mention the injury status of the other three running backs on this list. It feels likely that Kiner gets bumped up to starter with the absence of Ty Davis-Price. He appeared in 10 games this season with limited carries. Kiner will have fresh legs for this game.

2021 Stats

Games Att Yards YPA YAC TDs 10 65 271 4.2 183 2

Next, the on again off again transfer

Tre Bradford, Sophomore

It was a wild situation for Bradford in 2021. Following spring football he decided to transfer to Oklahoma. On Jun. 17, he officially transferred to the Sooners and on Aug. 30 he would re-enter the transfer portal. Following his return and dealing with injuries, he was finally healthy enough to play in one game where he carried the ball just twice.

2021 Stats

Games Att Yards YPA YAC TDs 1 2 11 5.5 10 0

Next, another freshman running back

Armoni Goodwin, Freshman

Much like the rest of the running backs on our list, Goodwin dealt with some injuries. However, he does provide some upside if he can get on the field and stay there. He appeared in six games and split time with Kiner as the backup to TDP. The former four-star running back was the No. 7 back in the country, he has plenty of athleticism that the offense can showcase.

2021 Stats

Games Att Yards YPA YAC TDs 6 16 65 4.1 49 0

Finally, we have the walk-on

Josh Williams, Sophomore

Buried on the depth chart is sophomore walk-on running back Josh Williams. He was healthy enough to play in eight games but averaged just two attempts per game in 2021. Williams saw a little more action as a freshman but not much production. He is likely a depth piece to use as needed.

2021 Stats

Games Att Yards YPA YAC TDs 8 16 76 4.8 56 0

