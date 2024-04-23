LSU running back John Emery Jr. enters portal as a grad transfer

After a winding career at LSU, running back John Emery Jr. is moving on to play his sixth and final season elsewhere.

Emery entered the transfer portal as a graduate on Tuesday, as was first reported by On3’s Pete Nakos. He appeared in 37 games with five starts in his LSU career, totaling 1,062 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

A former five-star recruit from St. Rose, Louisiana, Emery came to Baton Rouge with high expectations. After seeing a small role in 10 games as a true freshman, Emery made three starts as a sophomore in 2020 and finished second on the team in rushing.

However, a highly anticipated 2021 season wouldn’t come to pass as Emery missed the entire year due to academic suspension. He returned to the fold after missing the first two games in 2022, and he finished with 375 yards and six touchdowns — his highest single-season total — while appearing in 11 games with two starts.

LSU running back John Emery Jr. has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer, @On3sports has learned. Former five-star prospect has rushed for 1,062 career yards. More: https://t.co/uVxNWJsiFD pic.twitter.com/binsktNghW — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) April 23, 2024

Emery had a smaller role in 2023, appearing in seven games but seeing just 23 carries. His campaign ended in November with a torn ACL.

He was not expected to return to LSU in 2024 and did not participate in spring practice as he recovered from injury. Now, we have some clarity regarding his future plans.

