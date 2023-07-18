LSU running back doubts Texas is ready for the SEC

SEC media days are in full swing. It wouldn’t be SEC media days without jokes directed at the Texas Longhorns.

Texas has been an easy target for opposing teams in recent seasons. One LSU player took his opportunity to take the Longhorns down a notch. Tigers running back Josh Williams had the following to say about Texas joining the conference.

“I don’t think they know what they’re getting into.”

Without a doubt the SEC is the best conference in college football. Yet for every example of Texas struggling against Southeastern Conference foes, there’s another example of the Longhorns shocking their opponent.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, Texas’ defense performed as well as any of Alabama’s opponents holding the team to 20 points. Then there’s the Georgia game where the Longhorns won by technical knockout.

The weekly grind in the SEC will be different than anything Texas has faced. That might be a good thing. While the Big 12 schedule has often lulled the Longhorns to sleep, the team will have to be alert on a weekly basis. Texas will look to use the increase in competition to prepare at its best every week.

LSU RB Josh Williams on Texas & Oklahoma joining the SEC: “I don’t think they know what they’re getting into.” 😳https://t.co/Lws4I7kjl9 pic.twitter.com/zkAvqCcXBN — On3 (@On3sports) July 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire