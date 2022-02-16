LSU, Robert Steeples offers four-star cornerback from Texas
Bravion Rogers is a four-star recruit out of La Grange, Texas. He plays cornerback at La Grange High School and is projected to play the same position at the college level.
He made the Texas 13-4A-II first-team all-district team as a wide receiver and a cornerback in 2020 and 2021. During the 2021 season on defense, he had 27 tackles, six pass breakups, 2 interceptions, and two fumble recoveries. On offense, he had 105 rushing attempts for 1006 yards, 15 rushing touchdowns, nine receptions for 336 yards, and six touchdowns.
Rogers was clocked at a 4.46 40 yard dash time. In addition to football, he also competes in track and field.
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
90
18
10
Rivals
4
33
6
6
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
112
16
11
247 Composite
4
53
11
5
Vitals
Hometown
La Grange, TX
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
5-10
Weight
185
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Feb. 15, 2022
No visits yet
Offers
LSU
Alabama
Arkansas
Michigan
Michigan State
Oklahoma
Ole Miss
Tennessee
Texas
USC
Crystal Ball
No Crystal Ball at this time
Film
So grateful and truly blessed after talking with @SteepDiesel to earn my 16th offer from @LSUfootball !!!🐯🟣🟡 pic.twitter.com/c34rm23fQL
— B1 ⚡︎ (@Bravion1) February 15, 2022
Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Kyle to continue the conversation on Twitter: @K_Rich_56