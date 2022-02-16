LSU, Robert Steeples offers four-star cornerback from Texas

Bravion Rogers is a four-star recruit out of La Grange, Texas. He plays cornerback at La Grange High School and is projected to play the same position at the college level.

He made the Texas 13-4A-II first-team all-district team as a wide receiver and a cornerback in 2020 and 2021. During the 2021 season on defense, he had 27 tackles, six pass breakups, 2 interceptions, and two fumble recoveries. On offense, he had 105 rushing attempts for 1006 yards, 15 rushing touchdowns, nine receptions for 336 yards, and six touchdowns.

Rogers was clocked at a 4.46 40 yard dash time. In addition to football, he also competes in track and field.

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

90

18

10

Rivals

4

33

6

6

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

112

16

11

247 Composite

4

53

11

5

Vitals

Hometown

La Grange, TX

Projected Position

Cornerback

Height

5-10

Weight

185

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Feb. 15, 2022

  • No visits yet

Offers

  • LSU

  • Alabama

  • Arkansas

  • Michigan

  • Michigan State

  • Oklahoma

  • Ole Miss

  • Tennessee

  • Texas

  • USC

Crystal Ball

No Crystal Ball at this time

Film

Twitter

