LSU rising in USA TODAY Sports re-rank after Week 3 win over Mississippi State

While many of the top teams in college football looked sluggish this week, LSU took care of business despite playing a division rival on the road in a morning kick-off.

The Tigers were nearly perfect in a 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Week 3, and after that victory, LSU moved up two spots in USA TODAY Sports’ re-rank of all 133 FBS teams. The Tigers now rank No. 14 after coming in at No. 16 last week.

It will take more than a couple of wins to move back into the top 10 after suffering a 45-24 loss to Florida State to begin the season, but the Tigers will certainly have the opportunity with upcoming matchups against Arkansas, Ole Miss and Auburn in the next few weeks.

