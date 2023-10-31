LSU rises into top 15 in CBS Sports college football power rankings

The Tigers entered the year as a top-five team, but their stock quickly dropped as they fell outside the top 20 following two losses suffered during the month of September.

LSU is slowly climbing back up the rankings, and after its bye week, it climbed three spots to No. 15 in the latest college football power rankings from CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd.

Dodd is still lower on LSU than the polls, which have this team at No. 13. He has a two-loss Notre Dame ahead of the Tigers, as well as one-loss teams in Louisville and Missouri, who LSU beat on the road head-to-head.

Bye. There’s going to be a story either way in Tuscaloosa. Bama stays in playoff contention with a win. LSU could impact the SEC’s overall playoff chances with a win. In that case, can Georgia afford to lose and still contend?

The College Football Playoff implications for Georgia will certainly be the least of LSU’s concerns as it looks to knock off Alabama for the second year in a row and keep its hopes of defending its SEC West title alive.

