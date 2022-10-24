LSU rises into the top 10 of ESPN’s Football Power Index after upsetting Ole Miss
The Tigers earned easily the biggest win of the Brian Kelly era to this point on Saturday, upsetting the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium.
Now, LSU sits at 6-2 (4-1 SEC) on the season and ties with Alabama for the lead in the SEC West. When those two teams face on Nov. 5, it will likely serve as a division championship game.
The Tigers vaulted into the top 25 in both the USA TODAY Sports Coaches and AP Polls, but ESPN’s Football Power Index analytics system has been higher on LSU all season. It already sat in the top 15 entering the game, and with the win, it has moved into the top 10.
Here’s how the full top 25 in the FPI breaks down after Week 8.
Maryland Terrapins (6-2)
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Week 8 Result: W 31-24 vs. Northwestern
FPI: 9.3
Wisconsin Badgers (4-4)
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Week 8 Result: W 35-24 vs. Purdue
FPI: 9.6
Kansas State Wildcats (5-2)
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Week 8 Result: L 38-28 at TCU
FPI: 9.7
Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-3)
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Week 8 Result: L 45-17 at Penn State
FPI: 9.7
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-3)
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Week 8 Result: W 44-21 vs. UNLV
FPI: 9.9
Florida State Seminoles (4-3)
Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat
Week 8 Result: Bye
FPI: 10.0
Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-1)
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Week 8 Result: W 43-15 vs. Boston College
FPI: 10.0
Syracuse Orange (6-1)
Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images
Week 8 Result: L 27-21 at Clemson
FPI: 10.5
Baylor Bears (4-3)
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Week 8 Result: W 35-23 vs. Kansas
FPI: 11.3
Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-3)
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Week 8 Result: L 30-6 at Alabama
FPI: 12.3
TCU Horned Frogs (7-0)
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Week 8 Result: W 38-28 vs. Kansas State
FPI: 13.7
Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-1)
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Week 8 Result: W 41-34 at Texas
FPI: 13.7
Oregon Ducks (6-1)
Syndication: The Register Guard
Week 8 Result: W 45-30 vs. UCLA
FPI: 13.9
Ole Miss (7-1)
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser
Week 8 Result: L 45-20 at LSU
FPI: 14.6
Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1)
Syndication: York Daily Record
Week 8 Result: W 45-17 vs. Minnesota
FPI: 14.9
USC Trojans (6-1)
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Week 8 Result: Bye
FPI: 15.9
LSU Tigers (6-2)
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser
Week 8 Result: W 45-20 vs. Ole Miss
FPI: 16.1
Utah Utes (5-2)
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Week 8 Result: Bye
FPI: 16.5
Clemson Tigers (8-0)
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Week 8 Result: W 27-21 vs. Syracuse
FPI: 19.1
Texas Longhorns (5-3)
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Week 8 Result: L 41-34 at Oklahoma State
FPI: 19.2
Tennessee Volunteers (7-0)
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Week 8 Result: W 65-24 vs. UT Martin
FPI: 20.0
Michigan Wolverines (7-0)
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Week 8 Result: Bye
FPI: 22.1
Georgia Bulldogs (7-0)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Week 8 Result: Bye
FPI: 27.8
Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Week 8 Result: W 30-6 vs. Mississippi State
FPI: 28.2
Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0)
Brooke LaValley/Columbus Dispatch
Week 8 Result: W 54-10 vs. Iowa
FPI: 28.8