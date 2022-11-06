LSU rises into top 10 in Coaches Poll after stunning Alabama
The Tigers pulled off one of the biggest wins of the college football season on Saturday night, upsetting Alabama in the first season under coach Brian Kelly. In doing so, they virtually eliminated the Tide from division title contention and have the inside track toward clinching the division.
While LSU jumped into the top 10 of the College Football Playoff Rankings entering the week, it sat at just No. 17 in the Coaches Poll. That has changed, as the Tigers have risen nine spots to No. 8 in the latest update.
Georgia remained at No. 1 after its convincing win over Tennessee, while the Vols dropped to No. 5. No. 9 Ole Miss rounds out SEC teams in the top 10.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
9-0
1,572 (61)
–
2
9-0
1,505
–
3
9-0
1,447 (2)
+1
4
Texas Christian
9-0
1,355
+3
5
8-1
1,284
-2
6
8-1
1,272
+2
7
8-1
1,140
+2
8
LSU
7-2
1,082
+9
9
Ole Miss
8-1
1,056
+1
10
UCLA
8-1
988
+1
11
7-2
973
-5
12
8-1
896
-7
13
Utah
7-2
888
-1
14
8-1
737
+1
15
6-3
717
+1
16
North Carolina State
8-1
568
+4
17
Tulane
8-1
555
+4
18
6-3
368
+10
19
Liberty
8-1
366
+4
20
Illinois
7-2
302
-7
21
UCF
7-2
273
+4
22
Kansas State
6-3
243
-8
23
Washington
7-2
175
+6
24
Kentucky
6-3
173
–
25
6-3
133
+8
Schools Dropped Out
No. 18 Oklahoma State; No. 19 Wake Forest; No. 22 Syracuse
Others Receiving Votes
Coastal Carolina 77; Cincinnati 70; Wake Forest 53; Oklahoma State 53; Baylor 46; Florida State 22; Syracuse 20; Kansas 12; Mississippi State 11; Troy 10; Louisville 9; Texas-San Antonio 6; Pittsburgh 4; Minnesota 4; South Carolina 3; Oregon State 3; Maryland 3; Boise State 1.
Here’s a look at how each Power Five conference fared in this week’s update.
SEC
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
Georgia: No. 1
Tennessee: No. 5
LSU: No. 8
Ole Miss: No. 9
Alabama: No. 11
Kentucky: No. 24
ACC
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson: No. 12
North Carolina: No. 14
NC State: No. 16
Syracuse: No. 22
Big Ten
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State: No. 2
Michigan: No. 3
Penn State: No. 15
Illinois: No. 20
Big 12
Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
TCU: No. 4
Kansas State: No. 14
Texas: No. 18
Pac-12
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon: No. 6
USC: No. 7
UCLA: No. 10
Utah: No. 13
Washington: No. 23