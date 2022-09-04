LSU will reportedly start Jayden Daniels at quarterback in opener vs. Florida State

Tigers coach Brian Kelly has chosen to stay quiet this week regarding a starting quarterback, but it seems that the situation was resolved in the way many expected.

According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, LSU is set to start Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels in Sunday night’s season-opener against the Florida State Seminoles. Daniels started for the Sun Devils the last three seasons, completing 62.4% of his passes for 6,024 yards, 32 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

He was competing with redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier, but he has been expected to win the job since the other veteran in the quarterback room, Myles Brennan, announced his retirement from football.

Daniels was Kelly’s handpicked option in the transfer portal, and now Tigers fans will get the chance to see what he can do against a Power Five program in the first game under the new regime.

