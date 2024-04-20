LSU has reportedly reached out to Colorado CB transfer Cormani McClain

One of the top players in the transfer portal has reportedly heard from the Tigers.

Former Colorado cornerback Cormani McClain entered the transfer portal following spring practice after just one season with the Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders.

He’s heard from 11 programs since entering the transfer portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, and LSU is one of them.

A former five-star recruit who ranked as the top cornerback in the country coming out of Lakeland High School in Florida, McClain had a wild recruitment in 2023.

He was widely projected to commit to Florida but stunned prognosticators when he pledged to Miami in October 2022. However, he flipped to Colorado in January after Sanders was hired and ultimately signed with the Buffaloes.

Cormani McClain tells @on3sports that he’s heard from these 1️⃣1️⃣ Schools since entering the Transfer Portal Where Should He Go?👀https://t.co/xSqXS0NCGh pic.twitter.com/1Q7sywmMyP — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 20, 2024

McClain appeared in nine games as a true freshman in 2023, making four starts. He recorded 13 total tackles with four pass breakups.

It’s not clear how actively LSU is pushing to land him, but his talent would certainly be a benefit to a secondary that still lacks some depth.

