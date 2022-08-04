LSU reportedly leading for top-50 2023 defensive back

LSU is piecing together a very nice 2023 recruiting class, and coach Brian Kelly’s group may be about to get even more talented.

According to a report from 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, the Tigers are leading the way for four-star Martin (Arlington, Texas) cornerback Javien Toviano, the No. 34 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

“I think the way it’s set up right now, LSU’s the team to beat for him,” Wiltfong said. “… But LSU, I think that they’re the ones that are recruiting Javien Toviano the hardest and the best and with that, I think that they’re the one to beat.”

Wiltfong also said that Toviano has become a priority for the Tigers.

Currently, Texas holds the only Crystal Ball projection for Toviano. On3, which lists him as a safety, gives the Tigers just a 9.7% chance to land him. However, since receiving an offer from LSU on Jan. 20, he has taken two trips to Baton Rouge — one in March and another last weekend.

The new coaching staff has put a lot of effort into pursuing Toviano, and if it lands him, he would be the highest-rated recruit in the class, as things currently stand.

Film

Javien Toviano’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 65 10 5 Rivals 5 19 4 2 ESPN 4 41 8 5 On3 Recruiting 4 64 13 7 247 Composite 4 35 5 4

Vitals

Hometown Arlington, Texas Projected Position CB/S Height 6-0 Weight 185 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Jan. 20

Visited March 5, July 29

Offers

Recruiting Projection

22.8% to Texas A&M per On3 RPM

Twitter

1

1

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire