LSU reportedly finalizing a deal to bring Corey Raymond back on staff

LSU may be close to completing its staff with a familiar face.

The Tigers are finalizing a deal to bring Corey Raymond back to coach the secondary, according to On3’s Shea Dixon. A Louisiana native and LSU assistant from 2006-08 and again from 2012-21, Raymond was the architect and primary recruiter who helped stake the Tigers’ “DBU” claim.

He was not retained on coach Brian Kelly’s new staff in 2022, instead taking the same role at Florida, where he coached cornerbacks in 2022 and all defensive backs this past season but was fired following a 5-7 finish.

LSU has already hired three staffers to replace those who were fired following the bowl game, including two assistants to work with the defensive line.

Coaching the secondary had previously been a two-man gig between Robert Steeples and Kerry Cooks, but with only one spot remaining on the on-field staff, Raymond would likely coach corners and safeties if he ultimately returns to Baton Rouge.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire