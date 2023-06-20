LSU reportedly expected to hire Kennesaw State defensive ends coach as analyst

The Tigers are dipping into the FCS ranks to replace the role previously occupied by Gerald Chatman.

According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, LSU is hiring Kennesaw State defensive ends coach Kynjee Cotton as an analyst. Cotton spent the 2022 season with the Owls after previous defensive ends coach stints at Samford and West Georgia.

Cotton has also served as a quality control coach at North Carolina, defensive line coach at Birmingham Southern and graduate assistant at UAB following a stint as a strength and conditioning intern at Alabama.

He’s a former standout defensive lineman at Alabama State, earning all-conference honors while in college.

Chatman previously served as an analyst working with the defensive line before being serving as the interim defensive line coach this spring when Jamar Cain left for the NFL. Chatman was later hired as the defensive line coach at Tulane.

