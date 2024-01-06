LSU to reportedly make new DC Blake Baker the highest-paid assistant in the country

LSU made its defensive coordinator hire on Friday night, bringing in Blake Baker from Missouri. But that’s a move that will not come cheap.

Baker recently signed an extension with the Tigers that made him one of the SEC’s highest-paid assistants at an average of $2 million per year. According to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger, Baker’s deal at LSU will exceed that, making him the highest-paid assistant in the country with a three-year deal worth $2.2 million annually.

Previously a member of LSU’s staff in 2021 as a linebackers coach, Baker spent the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Missouri, elevating it to one of the best in the SEC.

Baker has also served as a defensive coordinator at Miami and Louisiana Tech.

Despite boasting arguably the best offense in college football this season, LSU was held back by a defensive unit that was one of the worst. Brian Kelly opted to overhaul the staff on that side of the ball, and he’ll hope this hefty investment pays dividends in 2024.

