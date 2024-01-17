LSU reportedly adding Missouri analyst to coaching staff

The Tigers are already working to finalize a hire for the coaching staff in Corey Raymond, who is reportedly close to a deal to return to LSU after two years at Florida.

But that’s not the only impending move the Tigers are making as another familiar face is reportedly set to make his return. According to On3’s Billy Embody, they are close to adding Missouri defensive analyst Jake Olsen to the staff. Olsen’s role is still to be determined.

Olsen has worked with new LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker for the last two seasons, and he was an analyst with the Tigers prior to the coaching change following the 2021 season, following Baker to Missouri.

BREAKING: #LSU is finalizing a deal with Missouri's Jake Olsen, sources told @BengalTigerOn3. A title is still to be determined for Olsen, who spent time at LSU, Northwestern State, ULM and Nicholls. Olsen spent the past two years with Blake Baker.https://t.co/E5MCJ3Hfsb pic.twitter.com/tMRhQi1bIp — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) January 17, 2024

Olsen has also spent time at Louisiana-Monroe, Nicholls and Northwestern State, where he served as a recruiting coordinator and later the special teams coordinator.

He worked with safeties at Missouri, and that could be the role he finds himself in if LSU ultimately chooses to split defensive back coaching duties after hiring Raymond.

