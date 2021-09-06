LSU report card vs UCLA, snap counts and PFF grades

It is our final look back at the UCLA game for the LSU Tigers. Not much else can be said about the game but the team will learn from this experience and hopefully apply it in the future.

In our first virtual report card of the season, we look at the snap counts and grades from Pro Football Focus.

Top Offensive Snap Counts, PFF Grades

Not much to write home about with some of these grades. Cam Wire had the best offensive grade at 69.4, he played 46 snaps in game one.

Player Snaps Grades Max Johnson 73 49.9 Liam Shanahan 73 67.8 Ed Ingram 73 55.4 Austin Deculus 68 65.2 Kayshon Boutte 66 69.2

Top Defensive Snap Counts, PFF Grades

The best PFF grade on defense went to Jaquelin Roy, he appeared on 28 snaps earning a grade of 81.0. We have the top five players in snaps with their grade from PFF:

Player Snaps Grades Eli Ricks 65 72.0 Major Burns 65 28.6 Derek Stingley Jr 65 53.8 Damone Clark 65 35.6 Andre Anthony 61 66.0

Grading each unit, we hand out the report card for the LSU Tigers:

Quarterback

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: B-

Overall Max Johnson was good, but not great. He did throw one interception on a ball that sailed on him. The lefty completed over 50% of his passes with three touchdowns as he crossed the 300-yard mark. Johnson needs to improve in the pocket when facing pressure, which he saw a lot of against UCLA.

Running Backs

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: D+

It wasn't great for the running backs against UCLA, which was mainly Tyrion Davis-Price. He carried the ball 13 times for a total of 31 yards, just a 2.4 yards per carry average. The running game provided no help to the offense, he also caught one pass for five yards. Sophomore running back Josh Williams had one reception for 17 yards, his lone carry went for two yards.

Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: B+

The wide receiver group was the best unit by far in this game for the Tigers. Mostly from one man, Kayshon Boutte scored three times on nine receptions. Two of which went for over 40 yards. Trey Palmer hauled in seven passes for 47 yards, Jaray Jenkins and Koy Moore with three apiece.

Offensive Line

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: D+

It was a forgettable night on Saturday for the offensive line for LSU. The Tigers were bullied upfront and they could only must up 49 total rushing yards. The team passed for 330 once they got into a rhythm. However, they gave up two sacks and Johnson was under pressure all night.

Defensive Line

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: C-

This unit was expected to be a strength for the team in 2021. While they did get to the quarterback for four sacks, and 11 total pressures. They were getting blown off the ball and allowing the UCLA running backs to get upfield. BJ Ojulari led the team with three pressures followed by Maason Smith, Ali Gaye, and Andre Anthony.

Linebackers

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: D-

The linebackers often looked lost and confused at times during the game. Miscommunications and blown assignments allowed the Bruins to run free over the middle of the field. The trio of Micah Baskerville, Bugg Strong, and Damone Clark gave up 73 yards after the catch. This group needs to tighen it up before SEC play begins.

Secondary

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: C-

The secondary wasn't targeted very much in this game with UCLA throwing the ball just 15 times. They didn't need to since LSU had so much trouble stopping the run. Derek Stingley Jr was targeted twice, both passes caught and scoring a touchdown. Eli Ricks was burned once for 35 yards, on the second target he intercepted the pass from Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Special Teams

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Grade: A+

When it comes to Cade York and Avery Atkins kicking, they did their jobs. Not much else you can really say at this point. Atkins averaged 40 yards per punt and York converted both field goal attempts and all three extra-point tries.

