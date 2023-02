LSU remains unanimous No. 1 team in baseball despite loss

Despite their 12-4 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, LSU won the Round Rock Classic, and it was able to maintain its spot as the No. 1 team in the country according to every poll.

The SEC is very well represented in the top ten as well with as many as six teams ranked in the top ten by some polls and five in others. The Tigers are getting ready to travel to Austin, Texas, for a mid-week matchup against the unranked Texas Longhorns.

LSU was led last week by Dylan Crews, who was named the SEC player of the week, and Paul Skenes who had two incredible starts.

Here’s where the Tigers stand in each poll.

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Louisiana State (6-1) Tennessee (6-2) Wake Forest (9-0) Stanford (5-2) Mississippi (6-1) Florida (7-1) Vanderbilt (5-3) Arkansas (5-2) East Carolina (5-1) Louisville (6-1) Virginia Tech (5-2) UCLA (5-2) Oklahoma State (4-3) Virginia (7-0) Florida State (6-1) Texas Tech (8-0) Texas Christian (4-3) Texas A&M (4-3) Miami (7-1) North Carolina State (7-0) North Carolina (4-3) Alabama (8-0) South Carolina (8-0) Oregon State (6-1) Maryland (3-4)

D1Baseball.com Top 25

Louisiana State (6-1) Stanford (5-2) Tennessee (6-2) Mississippi (6-1) Wake Forest (9-0) Florida (7-1) Vanderbilt (5-3) Arkansas (5-2) East Carolina (5-1) Texas Christian (4-3) Virginia Tech (5-2) Oklahoma State (4-3) North Carolina (4-3) Louisville (6-1) Texas A&M (4-3) Florida State (6-1) UCLA (5-2) Maryland (3-4) Virginia (7-0) Alabama (8-0) North Carolina State (7-0) Miami (7-1) South Carolina (8-0) Texas Tech (8-0) Southern Miss (5-2)

Perfect Game Top 25

Louisiana State (6-1) Stanford (5-2) Arkansas (5-2) Wake Forest (9-0) Tennessee (6-2) Mississippi (6-1) Florida (7-1) Louisville (6-1) Miami (7-1) Vanderbilt (5-3) UCLA (5-2) Texas Tech (8-0) Auburn (5-1-1) Virginia (7-0) Virginia Tech (5-2) Texas Christian (4-3) North Carolina State (7-0) East Carolina (5-1) Florida State (6-1) North Carolina (4-3) Oregon State (6-1) Texas A&M (4-3) Southern Miss (5-2) Oklahoma State (4-3) UCSB (5-2)

Collegiate Baseball Top 30

Louisiana St. (6-1) Wake Forest (9-0) Florida (7-1) Louisville (6-1) Miami, Fla. (7-1) Tennessee (6-2) Stanford (5-2) Arkansas (5-2) Vanderbilt (5-3) UCLA (5-2) U.C. Santa Barbara (5-2) Virginia (7-0) Texas Tech. (8-0) East Carolina (5-1) Mississippi (6-1) Georgia Tech. (7-0) Florida St. (6-1) Oregon St. (6-1) N.C. State (7-0) Texas Christian (4-3) North Carolina (4-3) Texas A&M (4-3) Oklahoma St. (4-3) Iowa (5-1) Southern Mississippi (5-2) Auburn (5-1-1) Alabama (8-0) Virginia Tech. (5-2) South Carolina (8-0) San Diego (5-0-1)

Baseball America Top 25

Louisiana State (6-1) Florida (7-1) Stanford (5-2) Louisville (6-1) Vanderbilt (5-3) Tennessee (6-2) Wake Forest (9-0) Mississippi (6-1) Arkansas (5-2) Miami (7-1) Texas Christian (4-3) Texas A&M (4-3) Virginia Tech (5-2) UCLA (5-2) Virginia (7-0) Florida State (6-1) Maryland (3-4) Texas Tech (8-0) Oregon State (6-1) East Carolina (5-1) Oklahoma State (4-3) North Carolina (4-3) Auburn (5-1-1) North Carolina State (7-0) Southern Miss (5-2)

