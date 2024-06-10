LSU remains in contact with 5-star Ohio State cornerback commit

Na'eem Oxford, one of the top cornerbacks and best overall players in the 2025 recruiting class, has been committed to Ohio State since February. But in spite of that, LSU and defensive backs coach Corey Raymond specifically remain in hot pursuit.

The five-star Parker (Birmingham) prospect ranks as the No. 6 player nationally and No. 2 cornerback, per the 247Sports composite rankings. While he’s committed to the Buckeyes, he told On3’s Shea Dixon (subscription required) that LSU and Raymond are in contact with him on a daily basis.

Oxford has taken official visits in the last two weeks to Auburn and Alabama, and he will visit Columbus in two weeks. LSU will hope it can secure one of his final official visit slots.

New: 5-star+ CB Na'eem Offord is committed to Ohio State, but he's making official visits as he navigates his recruitment. One coach who hasn't stopped calling: #LSU's Corey Raymond. "We talk every day." The latest on visits, the Tigers and more. (+) https://t.co/l9MJx3GsWC pic.twitter.com/qVrHodBREw — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) June 10, 2024

Flipping Oxford won’t be easy, and LSU isn’t the only SEC program with that objective in mind. But if the Tigers could flip him and add him to a class that already ranks second nationally, it would be quite a pickup for Brian Kelly and his staff.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire