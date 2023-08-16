LSU’s Will Redmond named Player Personnel Director of the Year

LSU’s Will Redmond was given the 2022 Player Personnel Director of the Year award by Football Scoop.

The award, presented by AstroTurf, is decided by prior winners.

Redmond joined LSU in 2021 and was a key piece of Brian Kelly’s rebuild. LSU found success in the transfer portal these last few years and Redmond’s work had a lot to do with that.

LSU’s roster was in dire straits when Kelly took over. Poor roster management from the previous regime and attrition brought on by the coaching staff left LSU’s scholarship total well below where it needed to be.

The expectation was LSU would need a few years to rebuild, but the Tigers have reloaded to begin 2023 ranked No. 5 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and AP Poll.

2022 Player Personnel Director of the Year Congratulations to @WillRedmond_LSU on the honor from @FootballScoop. Will led the team that rebuilt a roster with 39 scholarship players to SEC West Champions and a 10-win season! pic.twitter.com/rjoSnhX1jE — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 15, 2023

Kelly and Redmond are working on their second straight top 10 class at LSU. If you count the transfer portal additions, it’s Kelly’s third consecutive top-10 class.

Redmond did a good job keeping Louisiana guys home too. LSU is expected to sign at least eight of the top 10 players in the state this cycle.

