LSU a recruiting winner from July, per On3

There’s no denying LSU’s recent success on the recruiting trail.

After a relatively slow start to the 2023 class, coach Brian Kelly built a lot of momentum during the month of July, picking up 11 commits for the current cycle and vaulting his class back into the top 10 according to the 247Sports Composite. That’s not even including the three commits he landed for 2024, for which the Tigers currently have the nation’s No. 3 class.

With all the success, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise to see LSU deemed a winner by On3 in its July recruiting recap. Here’s what On3’s Keegan Pope had to say about Kelly’s additions this month.

On3 Consensus Team Ranking: No. 9

July Commitments: 11

Avg. Rating Per Commit: 90.59 The Skinny: New LSU head coach Brian Kelly has picked up on the recruiting trail right where he left off at Notre Dame. The Tigers add a whopping 11 commitments in the month of July, pushing them as high as No. 6 in the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings at one point. The crown jewel of the month (and the class so far) is Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep wideout Jalen Brown, who LSU beat Miami and Michigan for, among others. July was a massive few weeks on the defensive line, though, with four prospects ranked among the top-200 nationally giving their pledges. July 4 was full of fireworks, with On3 top-40 defensive lineman Darron Reed and four-star EDGE Dashawn Womack each adding their names to the commit list. That was on top of On3 top-35 EDGE Joshua Mickens and four-star Jaxon Howard pledging earlier in the week. Arguably the Tigers’ biggest target is set to come off the board next week: five-star Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic wideout Shelton Sampson Jr. And all signs are pointing to the purple and gold.

Landing Sampson would take this class from good to great, and the Tigers could also land their quarterback for the cycle sooner rather than later. Baton Rouge passer Ricky Collins decommitted from Purdue on Monday, and LSU immediately became the heavy favorite.

If there were any questions about how well Kelly would do recruiting in the southeast, consider those questions asked and answered.

