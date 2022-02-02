LSU Recruiting: Tigers complete 2022 class tracker
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- LSU TigersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
It is the beginning of a new era in Baton Rouge. Out with the old and in with the new. Brian Kelly officially took over the program back in December and immediately began working on this 2022 recruiting class.
It wasn’t only the high school recruits that were a focal point for the former Notre Dame head coach. Kelly made a concerted effort to get impact players in the transfer portal. One of the biggest additions is former FIU offensive tackle, Miles Frazier. He will likely be among the four new starters on the offensive line.
As we have reached National Signing Day, we have a running tally of every addition to the LSU Tigers 2022 roster.
Walker Howard -- Quarterback -- St. Thomas More (Lafayette, LA)
This is Family. @Walker_Howard4 is officially a Tiger! https://t.co/mzjRqW9dFD pic.twitter.com/7afH3jqpyO
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 15, 2021
Bo Bordelon -- Offensive Tackle -- Isidore Newman (New Orleans, Louisiana)
It's a Legacy. @BordelonBo is ready to lead us up front. https://t.co/mzjRqW9dFD pic.twitter.com/qyvHxFkbjr
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 15, 2021
Nathan Dibert -- Kicker -- Hartland (Hartland, Michigan)
It's Good. @NathanDibert is headed to the Boot. https://t.co/mzjRqW9dFD pic.twitter.com/Aq99pI1fHs
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 15, 2021
Fitzgerald West -- Offensive Line -- Lafayette Christian Academy (Lafayette, Louisiana)
Headed across I10. @Fitztheboss68 is officially a Tiger! https://t.co/mzjRqW9dFD pic.twitter.com/VYjKBa1cZW
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 15, 2021
Landon Ibieta -- Wide Receiver -- Mandeville (Mandeville, Louisiana)
Another Boot Boy. @IbietaLandon is officially a Tiger! https://t.co/mzjRqW9dFD pic.twitter.com/CoKVH9eI6b
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 15, 2021
Will Campbell -- Offensive Tackle -- Neville (Monroe, Louisiana)
Lock down the state. @will_campbell66 is officially a Tiger! https://t.co/mzjRqW9dFD pic.twitter.com/aWlSBPo5jl
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 15, 2021
Quency Wiggins -- Defensive Line -- Madison Prep (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)
He's Staying Home! @Quencywiggins is officially a Tiger https://t.co/mzjRqW9dFD pic.twitter.com/HAG0MyQKDH
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 15, 2021
Demario Tolan -- Linebacker -- Dr. Phillips (Orlando, Florida)
Welcome to the Boot @DemarioTolanhttps://t.co/mzjRqVRCO5 pic.twitter.com/2OPkCB1BxS
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 15, 2021
Tygee Hill -- Defensive Line -- Edna Karr (New Orleans, Louisiana)
Let's Geaux @tygeezus! He's officially a Tiger. https://t.co/mzjRqW9dFD pic.twitter.com/FY6zt62ARI
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 15, 2021
Emery Jones -- Offensive Line -- Catholic (Baton Rouge, LA)
Baton Rouge's Own. @Emeryjones68 is officially a Tiger! https://t.co/mzjRqVRCO5 pic.twitter.com/NqyL9p0kOM
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 15, 2021
Jordan Allen -- Cornerback -- Lafayette Christian (Lafayette, LA)
Another Lafayette Native. @JordanAllen2022 is officially a Tiger! https://t.co/mzjRqW9dFD pic.twitter.com/6hyS046mkA
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 15, 2021
Laterrance Welch -- Cornerback -- Acadiana (Lafayette, LA)
Welcome Home, @LaterranceW22! Lafayette’s own is officially a Tiger. https://t.co/mzjRqVRCO5 pic.twitter.com/ZI9ezSxYb2
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 15, 2021
Mason Taylor -- Tight End -- St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL)
Headed to the 225! Welcome to the family, @MasonTaylor52https://t.co/mzjRqVRCO5 pic.twitter.com/Oe58F5ukW3
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 15, 2021
Miles Frazier -- Offensive Tackle -- Florida International Transfer
A Freshman All-American. @MilesFrazier15 is officially a Tiger! https://t.co/mzjRqVRCO5 pic.twitter.com/0HmvIUbmUZ
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 19, 2021
Slade Roy -- Long Snapper -- East Carolina Transfer
Long snapper @sladeroy_ is officially a Tiger! https://t.co/mzjRqVRCO5 pic.twitter.com/s0WBNSQlHi
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 20, 2022
Greg Brooks Jr -- Defensive Back -- Arkansas Transfer
Louisiana's @Gbrooks5_ is returning to his home state https://t.co/mzjRqVRCO5 pic.twitter.com/TZILJk43t2
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 20, 2022
Joe Foucha -- Defensive Back -- Arkansas Transfer
He's Home. @Joe_Foucha is officially a Tiger. https://t.co/mzjRqVRCO5 pic.twitter.com/iogq3f0era
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 20, 2022
Kyren Lacy -- Wide Receiver -- UL-Lafayette Transfer
Louisiana's @alltimegreattt is Callin' Baton Rougehttps://t.co/mzjRqVRCO5 pic.twitter.com/5dmyE2urls
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 20, 2022
Mekhi Garner -- Cornerback -- UL-Lafayette Transfer
Welcome home, @TheMekhiGarner!https://t.co/mzjRqVRCO5 pic.twitter.com/MtHySgfrdS
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 20, 2022
Tre'Mond Shorts -- Offensive Tackle -- East Tennessee State Transfer
LSU is home now. Welcome to Baton Rouge, @tremondshorts!https://t.co/mzjRqVRCO5 pic.twitter.com/rdPh5yjC8d
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 20, 2022
West Weeks -- Linebacker -- Virginia Transfer
Linebacker @weeks_west is headed down to The Boot! https://t.co/mzjRqW9dFD pic.twitter.com/dnyHbvUZdv
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 20, 2022
Mekhi Wingo -- Defensive Lineman -- Missouri Transfer
Welcome to Baton Rouge, @WingoMekhi! https://t.co/mzjRqVRCO5 pic.twitter.com/XwdKfcwLcc
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 24, 2022
Jarrick Bernard-Converse -- Cornerback -- Oklahoma State Transfer
Another Louisiana native is Callin' Baton Rouge. Welcome home, @TheJBnard!https://t.co/mzjRqW9dFD pic.twitter.com/xnY48RfWoJ
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 26, 2022
Jaelyn Davis-Robinson -- Cornerback -- Waxahachie (Waxahachie, TX)
A Texas Tiger is Callin' Baton Rouge. Welcome home, @jaelyndrobinson. https://t.co/mzjRqVRCO5 pic.twitter.com/wInvIgg3tZ
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) February 2, 2022
1
1