LSU Recruiting: Tigers complete 2022 class tracker

It is the beginning of a new era in Baton Rouge. Out with the old and in with the new. Brian Kelly officially took over the program back in December and immediately began working on this 2022 recruiting class.

It wasn’t only the high school recruits that were a focal point for the former Notre Dame head coach. Kelly made a concerted effort to get impact players in the transfer portal. One of the biggest additions is former FIU offensive tackle, Miles Frazier. He will likely be among the four new starters on the offensive line.

As we have reached National Signing Day, we have a running tally of every addition to the LSU Tigers 2022 roster.

Walker Howard -- Quarterback -- St. Thomas More (Lafayette, LA)

Bo Bordelon -- Offensive Tackle -- Isidore Newman (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Nathan Dibert -- Kicker -- Hartland (Hartland, Michigan)

Fitzgerald West -- Offensive Line -- Lafayette Christian Academy (Lafayette, Louisiana)

Landon Ibieta -- Wide Receiver -- Mandeville (Mandeville, Louisiana)

Will Campbell -- Offensive Tackle -- Neville (Monroe, Louisiana)

Quency Wiggins -- Defensive Line -- Madison Prep (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

Demario Tolan -- Linebacker -- Dr. Phillips (Orlando, Florida)

Tygee Hill -- Defensive Line -- Edna Karr (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Emery Jones -- Offensive Line -- Catholic (Baton Rouge, LA)

Jordan Allen -- Cornerback -- Lafayette Christian (Lafayette, LA)

Laterrance Welch -- Cornerback -- Acadiana (Lafayette, LA)

Mason Taylor -- Tight End -- St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Miles Frazier -- Offensive Tackle -- Florida International Transfer

Slade Roy -- Long Snapper -- East Carolina Transfer

Greg Brooks Jr -- Defensive Back -- Arkansas Transfer

Joe Foucha -- Defensive Back -- Arkansas Transfer

Kyren Lacy -- Wide Receiver -- UL-Lafayette Transfer

Mekhi Garner -- Cornerback -- UL-Lafayette Transfer

Tre'Mond Shorts -- Offensive Tackle -- East Tennessee State Transfer

West Weeks -- Linebacker -- Virginia Transfer

Mekhi Wingo -- Defensive Lineman -- Missouri Transfer

Jarrick Bernard-Converse -- Cornerback -- Oklahoma State Transfer

Jaelyn Davis-Robinson -- Cornerback -- Waxahachie (Waxahachie, TX)

