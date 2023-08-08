LSU recruiting director JR Belton named to 247Sports ’30Under30′

247Sports has released its annual “30Under30” list of rising stars in the college football industry, and LSU director of recruiting JR Belton was among those named.

Belton, 25, is a native of Monroe, Louisiana. He joined the Tigers’ staff in 2021 as the director of scouting before Brian Kelly’s arrival but was elevated to his current role last offseason. Prior to that, he served as a regional scout for Virginia and as a recruiting intern at Louisiana Tech.

He played college football at Louisiana Tech, graduating in 2020 with a business degree. A key player in LSU’s recruiting, Belton is well-regarded around the country.

A behind-the-scenes superstar for LSU, Belton’s risen quickly from a recruiting intern at Louisiana Tech to an integral piece of one of college football’s recruiting behemoths. Belton joined LSU’s staff in 2021 as director of scouting and was elevated to director of recruiting a year later. Belton helps oversee recruiting strategies and is on the front lines for a lot of LSU’s major recruiting battles. Many expect the former Louisiana Tech quarterback and wide receiver to keep climbing, too. One source said of Belton: “He’ll be an AD one day.”

Belton will likely get a bigger job some day soon, whether it’s with LSU or elsewhere. But for now, the Tigers have one of the best in the business behind their recruiting strategy.

A well-deserved honor for a bright, young mind in college football. We are all better by having someone like JR on our team! https://t.co/bKtl5Llnol — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) August 8, 2023

