LSU recently offered 2024 four-star RB Stacy Gage of Florida

Head coach Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers recently offered 2024 running back Stacy Gage of the IMG Academy in Florida. His offer list is already impressive as a sophomore in high school. Schools such as Auburn, Ohio State, Texas, USC, among others join the Bayou Bengals in offering him a scholarship.

The 5’11” running back can be explosive on the football field. Gage rushed for 1,242 yards and 22 touchdowns as a freshman. He averaged 155 yards rushing per game at a clip of 10.5 yards per rush. In his first game of the season on Friday, Gage scored three touchdowns against American Heritage.

He can be a handful for opposing defenses to bring down. Arm tackles and going high on the back don’t seem to faze him. Gage shows good contact balance and the ability to avoid defenders with ease. He can stop and go at the drop of a hat, showing off his acceleration.

Don’t blink when Gage has the ball because you might miss him.

Stacy Gage’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 41 9 2 Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Bradenton, Florida Projected Position Running Back Height 5-11 Weight 200 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on Aug. 21, 2021

No visit scheduled

Offers

LSU

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

Ohio State

Texas

USC

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions at this time

Film

Twitter

WHAT A DAY!! After a great conversation with @CoachBeltonLSU i am extremely blessed to receive an offer from Louisiana State University🟣🟡 !! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/N5xE2vlNEx — Stacy Gage (@3stacygage) August 22, 2021

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.