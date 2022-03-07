LSU receiving votes once again in latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Breaking News:

Tyler Nettuno
·2 min read

The regular season is now in the books for the Tigers, and it’s time to look ahead to the SEC Tournament in Tampa this week, where they will be the No. 5 seed.

In the meantime, however, LSU is inching closer to the top 25 in the latest coaches poll. Coach Will Wade’s squad is now receiving three votes in the latest update after a thrilling overtime win over Alabama in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

As far as the rest of the league goes, Auburn and Kentucky both rose with wins on Saturday. Tennessee, meanwhile, is up two spots to No. 11 after an impressive win over Arkansas on Saturday to end the season. The Razorbacks, meanwhile, fell just one spot to No. 15.

The Crimson Tide, who ranked No. 24 before the loss, dropped out of the rankings.

With conference tournaments now upon us and the NCAA Tournament on the horizon, here’s a look at this week’s full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

24-3

790 (27)

2

Arizona

28-3

744 (2)

+1

3

Baylor

26-5

706 (2)

+1

4

Auburn

27-4

704 (1)

+1

5

Kentucky

25-6

676

+1

6

Kansas

25-6

606

+1

7

Duke

26-5

603

-5

8

Villanova

23-7

548

+3

9

Purdue

25-6

521

10

Providence

24-4

512

-2

11

Tennessee

23-7

476

+2

12

Wisconsin

24-6

460

-2

13

UCLA

23-6

376

+5

14

Texas Tech

23-8

361

-2

15

Illinois

22-8

359

+2

16

Arkansas

24-7

341

-1

17

Saint Mary’s

24-6

256

+3

18

Houston

26-5

255

-4

19

Murray St

30-2

223

+3

20

Connecticut

22-8

216

-1

21

USC

25-6

204

-5

22

Texas

21-10

124

-1

23

Iowa

22-9

94

+2

24

Colorado St

24-4

58

+3

25

Ohio St

19-10

36

-2

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Alabama; No. 25 Michigan St

Others Receiving Votes

Boise St. 26; North Carolina 20; Notre Dame 16; Seton Hall 14; Michigan St 13; Alabama 11; Wake Forest 10; South Dakota State 7; San Francisco 6; Marquette 6; Loyola-Chicago 6; San Diego St. 5; Memphis 4; Louisiana State 3; Creighton 2; Rutgers 1; Iowa State 1

5 takeaways from LSU's win over Alabama

