LSU receiving votes once again in latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

The regular season is now in the books for the Tigers, and it’s time to look ahead to the SEC Tournament in Tampa this week, where they will be the No. 5 seed.

In the meantime, however, LSU is inching closer to the top 25 in the latest coaches poll. Coach Will Wade’s squad is now receiving three votes in the latest update after a thrilling overtime win over Alabama in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

As far as the rest of the league goes, Auburn and Kentucky both rose with wins on Saturday. Tennessee, meanwhile, is up two spots to No. 11 after an impressive win over Arkansas on Saturday to end the season. The Razorbacks, meanwhile, fell just one spot to No. 15.

The Crimson Tide, who ranked No. 24 before the loss, dropped out of the rankings.

With conference tournaments now upon us and the NCAA Tournament on the horizon, here’s a look at this week’s full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Gonzaga 24-3 790 (27) – 2 Arizona 28-3 744 (2) +1 3 Baylor 26-5 706 (2) +1 4 Auburn 27-4 704 (1) +1 5 Kentucky 25-6 676 +1 6 Kansas 25-6 606 +1 7 Duke 26-5 603 -5 8 Villanova 23-7 548 +3 9 Purdue 25-6 521 – 10 Providence 24-4 512 -2 11 Tennessee 23-7 476 +2 12 Wisconsin 24-6 460 -2 13 UCLA 23-6 376 +5 14 Texas Tech 23-8 361 -2 15 Illinois 22-8 359 +2 16 Arkansas 24-7 341 -1 17 Saint Mary’s 24-6 256 +3 18 Houston 26-5 255 -4 19 Murray St 30-2 223 +3 20 Connecticut 22-8 216 -1 21 USC 25-6 204 -5 22 Texas 21-10 124 -1 23 Iowa 22-9 94 +2 24 Colorado St 24-4 58 +3 25 Ohio St 19-10 36 -2

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Alabama; No. 25 Michigan St

Others Receiving Votes

Boise St. 26; North Carolina 20; Notre Dame 16; Seton Hall 14; Michigan St 13; Alabama 11; Wake Forest 10; South Dakota State 7; San Francisco 6; Marquette 6; Loyola-Chicago 6; San Diego St. 5; Memphis 4; Louisiana State 3; Creighton 2; Rutgers 1; Iowa State 1

List

