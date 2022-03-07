LSU receiving votes once again in latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
The regular season is now in the books for the Tigers, and it’s time to look ahead to the SEC Tournament in Tampa this week, where they will be the No. 5 seed.
In the meantime, however, LSU is inching closer to the top 25 in the latest coaches poll. Coach Will Wade’s squad is now receiving three votes in the latest update after a thrilling overtime win over Alabama in Baton Rouge on Saturday.
As far as the rest of the league goes, Auburn and Kentucky both rose with wins on Saturday. Tennessee, meanwhile, is up two spots to No. 11 after an impressive win over Arkansas on Saturday to end the season. The Razorbacks, meanwhile, fell just one spot to No. 15.
The Crimson Tide, who ranked No. 24 before the loss, dropped out of the rankings.
With conference tournaments now upon us and the NCAA Tournament on the horizon, here’s a look at this week’s full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
24-3
790 (27)
–
2
Arizona
28-3
744 (2)
+1
3
Baylor
26-5
706 (2)
+1
4
Auburn
27-4
704 (1)
+1
5
Kentucky
25-6
676
+1
6
Kansas
25-6
606
+1
7
Duke
26-5
603
-5
8
Villanova
23-7
548
+3
9
Purdue
25-6
521
–
10
Providence
24-4
512
-2
11
Tennessee
23-7
476
+2
12
24-6
460
-2
13
UCLA
23-6
376
+5
14
Texas Tech
23-8
361
-2
15
Illinois
22-8
359
+2
16
Arkansas
24-7
341
-1
17
Saint Mary’s
24-6
256
+3
18
Houston
26-5
255
-4
19
Murray St
30-2
223
+3
20
Connecticut
22-8
216
-1
21
25-6
204
-5
22
21-10
124
-1
23
22-9
94
+2
24
Colorado St
24-4
58
+3
25
19-10
36
-2
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Alabama; No. 25 Michigan St
Others Receiving Votes
Boise St. 26; North Carolina 20; Notre Dame 16; Seton Hall 14; Michigan St 13; Alabama 11; Wake Forest 10; South Dakota State 7; San Francisco 6; Marquette 6; Loyola-Chicago 6; San Diego St. 5; Memphis 4; Louisiana State 3; Creighton 2; Rutgers 1; Iowa State 1
