LSU receives RPM prediction for the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class

The No. 1 player in the 2026 recruiting class has recently received a projection via the On3 Ratings Prediction Machine to commit to LSU. Billy Embody has projected Jahkeem Stewart to commit to LSU at a confidence level of 75%.

Stewart is a 6-foot-6, 270-pound, four-star defensive lineman from New Orleans where he plays for St. Augustine High School. The St. Augustine Purple Knights finished the 2023 season with a 4-8 record and a loss to John Curtis Christian in the second round of the playoffs.

Stewart finished the season with 85 tackles, 20 sacks, 33 tackles for loss, and six forced fumbles. His nickname is “Thanos.” He hasn’t received any Crystal Ball projections on 247Sports but LSU is a 93% favorite to land him per On3.

LSU’s 2026 recruiting class currently does not have any commitments. The kids in that class are going into their Junior season next fall so they have a little bit of time to figure out where they want to go.

LSU recruiting insiders @Sheadixon and @BillyEmbody have logged expert predictions for LSU to land 2026 No. 1 overall recruit Jahkeem Stewart🐯 Intel: https://t.co/VRDmzMc8pA pic.twitter.com/emzXveVBQh — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) March 5, 2024

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire