LSU receives prediction for 4-star 2024 wide receiver

On3 LSU insider Shea Dixon has predicted that 2024 four-star wide receiver Jelani Watkins will commit to LSU.

Watkins is a 5-foot-9, 150-pound speedster from Houston where he plays for Klein Forest High School. Watkins holds offers from multiple Division I schools, and Texas A&M, Oregon and Michigan were all considered to be in the running to land him.

LSU currently has three wide receiver commitments for the 2024 class, four-stars Joseph Stone and Michael Turner, and three-star Kylan Billiot. The Tigers class currently ranks as the No. 8 class in the country according to 247Sports.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With Kyren Lacy and possibly Malik Nabers moving on after next fall, Brian Kelly is trying to find some guys that can fill the void that those two players will leave.

LSU recruiting insider @Sheadixon has logged an expert prediction for LSU to land 4-star WR Jelani Watkins🐯 Intel (On3+): https://t.co/wA6GJsDz1E pic.twitter.com/Qe9ca8b1LH — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 25, 2023

There are promising guys on the team already (Aaron Anderson and Shelton Sampson Jr.) who can try to fill those roles, but you never know if any players will live up to their full potential.

More Football!

4-star cornerback Zion Ferguson flips from LSU to North Carolina NEW: 4-star receiver Michael Turner commits to LSU LSU offers 2025 defensive lineman from Melbourne, Florida

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire