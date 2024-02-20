LSU receives Crystal Ball projection for 2025 4-star IOL
LSU’s 2025 recruiting class is ranked as the No. 2 class in the country currently and there are a few reasons why. The Tigers have received commitments from the No. 1 quarterback, running back and wide receiver in the class so far.
Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff just received more great news as the Tigers have received a Crystal Ball projection and an On3 prediction to land the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the class according to On3’s industries rankings.
Micah DeBose is a 6-foot-5, 315-pound, four-star interior offensive lineman from Mobile, Alabama, where he plays for Vigor High School. The Vigor Wolves finished the season 7-3 and failed to make the class 5A playoffs in Alabama.
If the Tigers can land DeBose, they will likely jump back up to the No. 1 spot in the country. They will have to fend off Auburn and Alabama to land him though.
On3 Director of Recruiting @ChadSimmons_ has logged an expert prediction for LSU to land 4-star IOL Micah DeBose🐯
DeBose ranks No. 38 NATL. (No. 1 IOL) in the 2025 class‼️
Intel: https://t.co/IZObzhbpxr pic.twitter.com/uQBy2Hjle2
— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 19, 2024
