LSU receives Crystal Ball projection for 2025 4-star IOL

LSU’s 2025 recruiting class is ranked as the No. 2 class in the country currently and there are a few reasons why. The Tigers have received commitments from the No. 1 quarterback, running back and wide receiver in the class so far.

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff just received more great news as the Tigers have received a Crystal Ball projection and an On3 prediction to land the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the class according to On3’s industries rankings.

Micah DeBose is a 6-foot-5, 315-pound, four-star interior offensive lineman from Mobile, Alabama, where he plays for Vigor High School. The Vigor Wolves finished the season 7-3 and failed to make the class 5A playoffs in Alabama.

If the Tigers can land DeBose, they will likely jump back up to the No. 1 spot in the country. They will have to fend off Auburn and Alabama to land him though.

On3 Director of Recruiting @ChadSimmons_ has logged an expert prediction for LSU to land 4-star IOL Micah DeBose🐯 DeBose ranks No. 38 NATL. (No. 1 IOL) in the 2025 class‼️ Intel: https://t.co/IZObzhbpxr pic.twitter.com/uQBy2Hjle2 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 19, 2024

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire