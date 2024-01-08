LSU receiver signee Kylan Billiot among players who boosted stock at All-American Bowl

This past weekend weekend, we wrapped up the high school all-star game circuit as the annual All-American Bowl was held in San Antonio.

The Tigers had four signees in the 2024 class who participated in the All-American Bowl, and one of them may have done a lot to boost his stock at the end of the cycle.

On3’s Cody Bellaire listed receiver Kylan Billiot as one of several players who are trending up after their performance this week. A four-star prospect from Terrebonne (Houma, LA), Billiot ranks just inside the top 300 of the 247Sports Composite Rankings. However, that ranking could rise in the coming weeks.

Here’s what Bellaire said about his performance in San Antonio.

We were excited to learn Kylan Billiot was added to the All-American Bowl roster, feeling he is a prospect who could really move the needle with a great showing. With that said, he started the week off with a bang. We knew the athleticism and size was going to show up, but the improvement in his ball skills was quickly evident as he made multiple acrobatic catches and displayed some strong hands during the 1-on-1 period. As the week progressed, the LSU signee showed progress in his route-running and ability to separate on intermediate routes. While he has always had the top-end speed to blow by defenders on vertical routes, the ability to break off defenders at the top of the route was evident. The improvement is notable, given his limited time playing football. Billiot may have been held relatively quiet during the All-American Bowl, but the progress he’s shown illustrates his upside and ability to take coaching. The physical tools and athleticism are certainly there. There’s no question Billiot’s best football is ahead of him as he continues to improve his technical skills.

Billiot could have a path to immediate playing time as LSU loses receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. to the draft. It still returns veterans like Kyren Lacy, Chris Hilton Jr. and Aaron Anderson as well as 2023 signees Shelton Sampson Jr. and Khai Prean, who both redshirted as true freshmen.

