LSU receiver Malik Nabers declares for 2024 NFL draft

In a move that came as no surprise, LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers officially declared for the 2024 NFL draft on Saturday night.

The leading receiver for the Tigers over the last two seasons, Nabers is coming off a career year in 2023. He finished as the runner-up for the Biletnikoff Award and, as of publication, he leads the nation with 1,569 receiving yards.

He also had 14 receiving touchdowns on the year during his junior season.

Nabers is projected as a potential top-10 pick, though he finds himself in a deep receiver class that includes the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr., Rome Odunze, Keon Coleman and his LSU teammate Brian Thomas Jr.

Nabers finishes his career as LSU’s all-time leader in receiving yards with 3,004 as he surpassed Josh Reed in his final outing in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

