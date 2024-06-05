LSU receiver Kyren Lacy listed among PFF’s 2024 breakout candidates

Receiver will be one of LSU’s biggest questions on offense in 2024 after stars Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. both left for the 2024 NFL draft.

But the wide receiver room is far from bereft of talent, and the Tigers have a pass-catcher waiting in the wings who could be poised to take a massive step forward in 2024, similar to how Thomas did last fall as he led the FBS in receiving touchdowns.

Pro Football Focus identified Kyren Lacy as one of its 10 breakout candidates in college football in 2024, pointing out that he has been previously overshadowed but could now see WR1 targets.

Lacy was definitely overshadowed by Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. last fall, but that doesn’t mean he’s not an exceptional talent in his own right. This season, he’ll likely enter fall camp as WR1 on LSU’s roster, ready to take on a bigger role in the offense. Lacy is another deep threat with good speed. He led all LSU receivers in yards per catch (18.6) and yards after the catch per reception (7.1) last season, with Jayden Daniels producing a 150.6 passer rating when throwing Lacy’s way. If the fifth-year senior can fill the void Nabers and Thomas left, he could be the next great wide receiver to get drafted out of LSU next spring.

In addition to Lacy, LSU returns players like Chris Hilton Jr., Aaron Anderson and 2023 blue-chip signee Shelton Sampson Jr. while adding transfer CJ Daniels and Zavion Thomas.

