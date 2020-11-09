LSU, Baton Rouge police investigating after WR Koy Moore alleged horrifying incident with police

LSU wide receiver Koy Moore detailed a horrifying incident he said he had with several police officers this weekend — something he believes he only walked away from because he is a football player.

Moore, who is midway through his freshman season with the Tigers, shared the alleged incident on social media. LSU and Baton Rouge Police Department officials have since launched investigations into his claims, according to The Advocate.

Just read this please we need a change!!! pic.twitter.com/EyiK0Rmx1r — Koy Moore 🇲🇦 الحمدلله (@asap_koy) November 8, 2020

“Last night I was approached by [police],” he wrote on Twitter. “They pulled guns on me assuming I had a gun and drugs, (screaming where’s your gun?). I was violated numerous times even as going as far as trying to unzip my pants in search of a weapon that I repeatedly told them I did not have.

“As I tried to go live for video documentation of the harassment they snatched my phone. I could’ve lost my life and I know for a fact nothing would’ve happened to the guys who did it.”

“As some celebrate the election of a new president, understand the real problem [has] not changed. If I didn’t tell those incompetent officers that I was an LSU football player there is no telling if I would’ve been here to tell the story! Yesterday wasn’t a victory for America. It was only a distraction.”

It’s unclear when, where or which police department was involved in the alleged incident.

Moore was a four-star Rivals.com recruit last season, and is from the New Orleans area. He has racked up 70 receiving yards on eight receptions so far this season, and had three receptions for 24 yards in their 48-11 loss to Auburn last week. The Tigers, after having an off week this week, are set to host No. 1 Alabama on Saturday.

