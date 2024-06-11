LSU’s receiver group near the top of CBS Sports rankings for 2024

When breaking down LSU’s roster in 2024, it’s hard to fathom receiver not being a bigger need than it actually is.

The Tigers lost two first-round prospects in Malik Nabers, who finished second in the nation in receiving yards while setting LSU’s career record, and Brian Thomas Jr., who led the nation in receiving touchdowns. One would think that the need at receiver would be dire, but that isn’t the case.

LSU returns promising veterans poised for a breakout in Kyren Lacy and Chris Hilton Jr. while adding transfers CJ Daniels, a 1,000-yard receiver at Liberty last fall, and Zavion Thomas. Aaron Anderson and Shelton Sampson Jr. are other players who could see a sharp uptick in targets.

CBS Sports didn’t include that group among the top five in the nation in its receiving corps rankings, but it did list the Tigers as an honorable mention.

It’s shaping up to be a year of change on offense for LSU with two new coordinators and a new quarterback in Garrett Nussmeier. But a receiver room that, while lacking experience, remains very talented should help ease the adjustment for Nussmeier.

