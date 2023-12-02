LSU receiver commit selected to play in All-American Bowl

LSU receiver commit Kylan Billiot will be going up against the top high school players in the country next month as he’s been selected to take part in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 6.

The four-star Terrabone (Houma) prospect ranks as the No. 278 player in the country, per the 247Sports Composite. He’s also a top-10 prospect in the state of Louisiana.

He pledged to the Tigers back in June and has been solid in his commitment since then. Now, LSU fans will get the chance to see their future wideout in action in the All-American Bowl, which will stream on Peacock at noon CT on Jan. 6.

LSU currently has the No. 13-ranked class in 2024 per On3 and No. 14 per 247Sports.

