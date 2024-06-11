LSU receiver CJ Daniels named to On3’s preseason All-Transfer team

With two of the nation’s top receivers moving on in Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., LSU entered the offseason needing to land a proven weapon at receiver.

The Tigers did just that, bringing in Liberty transfer CJ Daniels, who is coming off a 1,000-yard season with the Flames. While the Tigers already have some receiver talent on the roster with players like Kyren Lacy and Chris Hilton Jr., Daniels brings some much-needed experience to the table.

While many project Lacy to see the most targets in the offense this fall, Daniels was still named to On3’s preseason All-Transfer team as one of three receivers.

With Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. off to the NFL, LSU nabbed the Liberty star to fill one of the vacancies on the perimeter. Daniels averaged a whopping 19.4 yards per catch in 2023 (third-most nationally among any WRs with at least 50 receptions) with 10 touchdowns.

Daniels managed to remain extremely productive while running a triple option-derived offense at Liberty that doesn’t see the team air the ball out a ton. In spite of that, Daniels managed to make the most of his targets last fall.

There’s a lot of change on offense in 2024 with two new coordinators and a new starting quarterback in Garrett Nussmeier. With that in mind, the Daniels pickup could prove to be LSU’s most impactful of the offseason.

