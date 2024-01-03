LSU receiver Brian Thomas Jr. declares for 2024 NFL draft

LSU star receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is off to the NFL.

After leading the nation in receiving touchdowns with 17 in 2023, Thomas declared for the 2024 NFL draft. He chose not to opt out of the ReliaQuest Bowl, in which he led the team in receiving yards with 98 on eight catches while adding two more touchdowns to his season total for good measure.

Thomas’ production at LSU was always limited by talent in the receiving room from the likes of Kayshon Boutte and Malik Nabers, who hasn’t made an official draft decision but is also expected to declare. But after two years as a rotational receiver, he took off in 2023.

He started 12 of 13 games, finishing with 1,177 yards on 68 catches in 2023 despite splitting targets with Nabers, the Biletnikoff Award runner-up who also led the nation in receiving yards.

Thomas’ departure was expected, but it will certainly hurt an LSU offense that has to replace much of its offensive production, including Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels.

