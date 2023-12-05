LSU has reached out to a transfer portal quarterback

With star quarterback Jayden Daniels likely winning the Heisman Trophy and heading off to the NFL, LSU is in search of a quarterback for next season.

Is that a decision that could be made in-house? Sure. The Tigers have three different quarterbacks that have seen action this season. Daniels, Garrett Nussmeier and Rickie Collins. Nussmeier is the most experienced of the two who will return and he will be entering his redshirt junior season on the bayou next year. Nuss knows how to run the offense and he can likely run it well.

Collins is a freshman who has a lot of promise but LSU is still working on developing his skills. He will be redshirted this year and will be a redshirt freshman next year. In Brian Kelly’s opinion, there is nothing wrong with some competition at the quarterback position.

Kelly and the Tigers have reached out to former NC State quarterback MJ Morris in the transfer portal to gauge his interest in Baton Rouge. Morris has appeared in nine games over his two years at NC State. He has experience at the Division I level and might be a good fit for the Tigers offense.

PORTAL NEWS: Former NC State QB MJ Morris tells @247Sports that #LSU has been one of the schools reaching out to him early on. Combined with his four starts this season, Morris has thrown for 1,367 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 57.8% of his passes. pic.twitter.com/ID5GTbXJlW — Bryce Koon (@bryce_koon) December 4, 2023

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire