LSU RB Trey Holly releases statement after felony arrest

LSU running back Trey Holly is currently indefinitely suspended from the team following his arrest on three felony charges in his hometown of Farmerville, Louisiana, last week.

Among the felony charges is attempted second-degree murder as Holly is alleged to have been involved in a shooting in Union Parish earlier this month.

Holly finally broke his silence following the incident, releasing a statement on social media in which he maintained his innocence and insisted that he had been “falsely identified, accused and arrested.”

“I am 100% innocent and the people that know me know this is not my character at all,” he said in the statement. “I was not involved in the incident at all. I was home which is where the incident took place. I turned myself in because I was notified of an arrest warrant and wanted to fully cooperate.”

A record-setting high school running back in the state of Louisiana, Holly appeared in three games as a true freshman this fall.

