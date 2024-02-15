LSU RB Trey Holly arrested in connection with shooting that left two people injured

LSU running back Trey Holly has been arrested and faces three charges in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex in Union Parish in northern Louisiana last week that left two people injured.

The incident, last Friday night, occurred in Holly's hometown of Farmerville, Louisiana.

Holly turned himself into authorities on Thursday in connection with the shooting and has been charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of aggravated criminal damage to property and one count of illegal use of a weapon, according to The Advocate in Baton Rouge.

Additional arrests expected, The Advocate and NOLA.com reported, citing information from Union Parish County Sheriff Dusty Gates.

An LSU spokesperson confirmed to the USA TODAY Network that Holly was arrested in connection with the shooting and suspended indefinitely. Here's everything you need to know of his arrest and the charges he faces:

Trey Holly (25) runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on the the Army Black Knights in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, October. 21, 2023.

Trey Holly arrest, explained

According to information provided by the Farmerville Police Department to NOLA.com, the shooting to which Holly is alleged to be connected occurred at the Union Villa Apartments in Farmerville around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. Two people were injured in the shooting, including a woman who was shot three times and left in criticial condition and a man shot once in his lower leg.

The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation, and determined three shooters fired multiple rounds. Moreover, "several" unnarmed people of interest were identified during the investigation. The sheriff's office has reportedly determined the shooting stemmed from an altercation at the apartment complex, though does not specify when that occurred.

LSU statement on Trey Holly arrest

When reached by the USA TODAY Network for comment, LSU confirmed Holly's arrest and his suspension

“We are aware that a student-athlete has been arrested in relation to a shooting in Union Parish," an LSU spokesperson told the USA TODAY Network. "This student-athlete has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, in accordance with departmental policies. Out of respect for the judicial process, we will have no further comment.”

What charges does Trey Holly face?

Per multiple reports, Holly faces the following charges:

According to the Louisiana State Legislature, 10 to 50 years in prison is the appropriate sentencing for someone found guilty of attempted second-degree murder.

Aggravated criminal damage to property carries a penalty ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 in fines and/or imprisonment of six months to 10 years. And conviction of an illegal weapons charge carries a penalty of 10-20 years imprisonment without parole, probation, or suspension.

Trey Holly stats

Holly, a freshman, played in three games for LSU in 2023, rushing 11 times for 110 yards (10 yards per carry) and a touchdown, including a long of 67 yards, which came in a 62-0 win vs. Army. He also had one reception for 5 yards against Georgia State.

Per his LSU player bio, Holly came to LSU from Union Parish High School in Farmerville, where he was a five-year starter at running back. He broke the state's all-time high school rushing record with 10,523 career rushing yards, beating the previous mark of 8,704 yards. He also scored 160 career touchdowns, including 146 on the ground.

Per 247Sports' Composite rankings, Holly was viewed as a four-star player in the 2023 recruiting class. He was ranked as the No. 235 player in the country, the No. 15 running back and the No. 12 player from the state of Louisiana.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Trey Holly arrested: LSU RB faces charges in connection with shooting