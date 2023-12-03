LSU RB Tre Bradford expected to enter transfer portal, per report

The transfer portal doesn’t officially open for non-graduate football players until Monday, but a high number of players have already announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal.

Included in that are several players from LSU’s deep running back room. Armoni Goodwin and walk-on Corren Norman plan to enter the portal, and now they’ll be joined by Tre Bradford, according to a report from 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

A four-star recruit in the 2020 class, Bradford initially transferred to Oklahoma briefly following the 2021 season before returning to the Tigers, though he wouldn’t officially rejoin the team until this summer. He appeared in just one game this fall, starting the opener against Florida State.

In that game, he saw four carries for one yard and had a catch for 55 yards, but he was quickly supplanted by Logan Diggs, John Emery Jr., Josh Williams and others in the running back room.

LSU running back Tre Bradford is expected to enter the transfer portal, a source tells @247sports. Bradford was a Class of 2021 top-130 overall recruit.https://t.co/6Cw7NKmknb pic.twitter.com/J0WElWpaVA — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 2, 2023

In three seasons at LSU, Bradford appeared in seven games with two starts, seeing just 16 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown. After a winding career with the Tigers that was marked by a departure and eligibility issues, Bradford will look for a fresh start elsewhere.

