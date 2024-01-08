LSU RB Noah Cain declares for 2024 NFL draft

Another one of LSU’s running backs has decided to seek greener pastures. Noah Cain has decided to enter his name into the NFL draft.

The senior running back from Baton Rouge appeared in 27 games during his LSU career and had 113 carries for 590 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Cain spent the first three years of his career at Happy Valley, where he was the star running back for the Penn State Nittany Lions. With the loss of Cain, LSU has now lost four players — Cain, Logan Diggs, Armoni Goodwin and Tre Bradford — from last year’s running back room. The Tigers will look to a lot of young running backs to build the future.

Brian Kelly will lean on Kaleb Jackson, Trey Holly and Caden Durham, as well as potentiall Josh Williams, who is yet to make an NFL decision, to tote the load for the Tigers in a tough SEC schedule.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire