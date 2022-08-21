LSU RB John Emery Jr. suspended for the first two games of the 2022 season, per report

LSU football running back John Emery Jr. has been suspended for the first two games of the 2022 season for academic issues stemming from his season-long suspension in 2021, according to The Athletic.

Emery, according to The Athletic, is appealing the suspension. LSU's first two games are against Florida State on Sept. 4 and Southern on Sept. 10.

LSU coach Brian Kelly told reporters after practice on Saturday that he could not comment on Emery's status for the Tigers' season opener because of the Buckley Amendment, which preserves the privacy of student records.

But he did reiterate that since the new staff has taken over the program, Emery has been "in good standing" with his academics.

"Everything that he's done, he's done a great job with us in football," Kelly said.

Emery mostly worked with LSU's second team offense last week while Armoni Goodwin and Noah Cain split reps on the first team. If Emery misses games, expect former walk-on Josh Williams to see the field.

The Athletic also reported that cornerback Raydarious Jones has been suspended for the entire season because of academic issues.

