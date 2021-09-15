LSU RBs coach Kevin Faulk stepping away from team after daughter Kevione's death

(Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk is expected to miss Saturday's game following the death of his daughter Kevione.

Kevione died on Monday at 19 years old. She was a student at LSU and worked on the school's football staff. LSU football announced her death on Monday without revealing the cause.

Head coach Ed Orgeron told reporters on Wednesday that he doesn't expect Faulk to be on the sideline Saturday when LSU plays Central Michigan.

“Right now, coach Faulk is with his family,” Orgeron said, per The Lafayette Daily Advertiser. “I told him to take his time and do whatever he needs to do.

“I don’t expect him to be here Saturday. I expect him to take his time and take care of his family first.”

Faulk, 45, is LSU's all-time leading rusher. He returned to the program in 2018 as the director of player development following a 13-year NFL career with the New England Patriots, where he won three Super Bowls. He was promoted to running backs coach in 2020.

Orgeron wrote on Twitter Monday that Kevione's "smile and personality will be sorely missed in our building." He further offered his condolences on Wednesday.

“Obviously we put coach Faulk and his family first,” Orgeron said. “Everybody here is sick to their stomach. Feel bad for coach Faulk. He’s a great man with a great family, and I can’t imagine the pain they’re going through.”