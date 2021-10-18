LSU RB broke Herschel Walker record vs Florida

LSU Tigers running back Ty Davis-Price broke a Herschel Walker rushing record on Oct. 16 against the Florida Gators. Ty Davis-Price rushed for an incredible 287 yards against Florida.

The LSU running back set a single-game rushing record for the Tigers. Davis-Price’s performance helped LSU defeat Florida 49-42.

Ty Davis-Price had 36 carries and averaged eight yards per attempt. He scored three rushing touchdowns too. Davis-Price entered the contest with only 288 rushing yards on the season. The Tigers did not display an elite rushing attack until they played Florida.

Georgia Bulldogs former player Herschel Walker dominated the Florida Gators during his career. Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports

Ty Davis-Price’s 287 rushing yards is the most Florida has ever allowed to a single back. Florida’s previous high in rushing yards allowed came in 1980 to Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker. Walker ran for 238 yards in UGA’s win.

Davis-Price’s performance is not a good sign for the Florida Gators defense. Florida and Georgia both have bye weeks before facing each other on Oct. 30.

Georgia will heavily feature their rushing attack against the Gators. Can Florida slow down Georgia’s running game?

