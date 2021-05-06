  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LSU quarterback TJ Finley enters transfer portal

Sam Cooper
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LSU took a hit to its quarterback depth.

TJ Finley, who started five games for the Tigers in 2020, announced that he will pursue a transfer. News of Finley’s plans emerged on Wednesday and his name appeared in the transfer portal on Thursday morning.

Finley also released a statement confirming his decision to transfer.

"Being a part of LSU's football team has been a dream come true and is one that I will cherish for the rest of my life," Finley said. "Although my time has come to an end as a LSU football player, I wish my former teammates and the coaching staff a successful upcoming season. Change is never easy, but is needed for growth."

Finley was one of three quarterbacks who started multiple games for LSU last season. Myles Brennan, Joe Burrow’s backup in 2018 and 2019, opened the year as the starter but went down with a season-ending injury during the team’s third game.

Brennan’s injury opened the door for Finley and Max Johnson to see plenty of playing time as the season progressed. Finley was the first to get the call. In his six games (five starts), Finley threw for 941 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 57% of his passes. During that span, Finley threw for 265 yards and two TDs in a win over South Carolina and led a game-winning touchdown drive on the road against Arkansas.

Johnson, though, ended up seeing more time as the season progressed and led LSU’s upset road victory over No. 6 Florida. He also threw for 435 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Ole Miss. Johnson finished the year with 1,069 yards, eight touchdowns and just one interception through the air.

Both Finley and Johnson were freshmen in 2020.

With Finley moving on, Brennan, Johnson and true freshman Garrett Nussmeier, a four-star recruit who enrolled early, are the top three quarterbacks on LSU’s depth chart. Local reports out of Baton Rouge indicated that Brennan and Johnson were the main competitors for the starting job during spring practice.

The 6-foot-6, 242-pound Finley is a native of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. He was a three-star recruit in the class of 2020.

LSU quarterback TJ Finley (11) takes a snap against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
LSU quarterback TJ Finley (11) takes a snap against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders separated in heated face-off before showdown

    The build-up has been characterised by animosity between the fighters

  • Michigan State football to host Louisiana in 2024, reschedules Toledo, BYU games from 2020

    Michigan State football has a date with Louisiana in 2024 and has rescheduled canceled games from 2020 against Toledo and BYU.

  • France sends patrol boats as fishing tensions flare with UK

    Vessels from Britain's Royal Navy and French police boats patrolled Thursday near the English Channel island of Jersey, where French fishermen angry about losing access to waters off their coast gathered for a maritime protest. The irate mariners set off flares and entered the island's main harbor, in the first major dispute between France and Britain over fishing rights in the wake of Brexit. The European Union appealed for calm, but also accused the U.K. of not respecting the terms of the post-Brexit trade deal agreed to by the two sides.

  • Incoming Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball power forward earns All-America distinction

    The NJCAA honored Logan’s Sydney Curry on Wednesday.

  • Cowboys release four players, including Adam Redmond

    The Cowboys made room for six of their 20 draft picks and rookie free agent signings on Wednesday by parting ways with six players. Word of defensive tackle Antwaun Woods and cornerback Saivion Smith‘s departures broke before the team’s official announcement of the moves on Wednesday afternoon. The team also released Adam Redmond and waived [more]

  • Sean Payton on QBs: We’re looking for a guy to lead our team this year

    Now that Drew Brees has officially retired — a move the quarterback anticipated entering the 2020 season — the Saints’ focus at signal-caller has shifted to the upcoming competition between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. Even though both players have starting experience, and Hill has taken plenty of snaps at QB over the last few [more]

  • Jimbo Fisher already preparing for game vs. Nick Saban, Alabama: 'We're going to beat his ass'

    Jimbo Fisher has yet to beat Alabama since he took over at Texas A&M in 2018.

  • Irish president's dog tries to interrupt interview

    Irish President Michael D. Higgins had a hard time staying focused during an interview thanks to his attention-seeking dog.Misneach the 7-month old Bernese Mountain Dog pawed and whined at his owner while Higgins was speaking with a state broadcaster on Sunday (May 2).Misneach, meaning courage in Irish, is one of two dogs the president owns.Higgins was speaking on the death of Irish actor Tom Hickey during the interview.

  • ‘We’re terrorized’: LA sheriffs frequently harass families of people they kill, says report

    Los Angeles sheriff’s department has routinely retaliated against victims’ relatives who speak out, NLG and ACLU say in report Family members gather at a vigil for Paul Rea on the first anniversary of his death in East Los Angeles, on 27 June 2020. Photograph: Damon Casarez/The Guardian Los Angeles sheriff deputies frequently harass the families of people they have killed, including taunting them at vigils, parking outside their homes and following them and pulling them over for no reason, according to a new report from the National Lawyers Guild (NLG) and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The LA sheriff’s department (LASD), which has faced national scrutiny for its corruption scandals and killings of young Black and Latino men, has routinely retaliated against victims’ relatives who speak out, the groups said in the report released on Tuesday. The authors collected detailed accounts of alleged harassment from the families of Paul Rea, an 18-year-old killed during a traffic stop in 2019, and Anthony Vargas, a 21-year-old shot 13 times in 2018. The report, also produced by Black Lives Matter LA and Centro Community Service Organization, alleges: LASD deputies regularly drive by or park in front of the Rea and Vargas families’ homes and workplaces and at times have taken photos or recorded them for no reason. Deputies have repeatedly pulled over relatives, searched their cars and detained and arrested them without probable cause, allegedly in retaliation for their protests. Officers have shown up to vigils and family gatherings, at times mocking and laughing at them or threatening to arrest them, and have also damaged items at memorial sites. “Since my son’s death, we have been terrorized. Every day, we’re watching our backs,” said Leah Garcia, Rea’s mother. “We are scared because we know what their capabilities are.” An LASD spokesperson declined to comment, saying the department was not familiar with the report. In response to family members’ formal complaints of harassment, LASD has frequently concluded that “employee conduct appears reasonable”, records show. LASD, the largest county police agency in the US, has faced increasing backlash in recent years for alleged misconduct and abuse by organized gangs of deputies engaged in violence and civil rights violations. The NLG report alleges that stations with officer gangs have been responsible for some of the harassment. Hilda Solis, an LA county supervisor, also introduced a motion on Tuesday, which unanimously passed, calling for an investigation into incidents of harassment and for written policies to bar this behavior. In August 2019, deputies drove by a memorial site for Rea and filmed his 14-year-old sister who was visiting, prompting the family to file a complaint, the report says. In another incident that year, seven of Rea’s family members, including his grandmother, brought a cross to the memorial site. LASD allegedly showed up with a helicopter above them and numerous patrol cars. A deputy told the family that they were responding to calls that 60 people were gathered, but when Rea’s mother went to an East LA station to inquire about the alleged calls, the station told her that no calls or complaints had been made, the report says. At a memorial gathering on 30 October 2019, deputies showed up and moved to arrest two of Rea’s friends, directing one of them to put out a blunt he had been smoking, the report recounts. The friend handed the blunt to Jaylene Rea, Paul’s older sister, so he could be handcuffed, and deputies then detained Jaylene Rea, put her in their patrol car and later took her to jail, where she spent the night, later citing her for “obstruction of justice”. She had given a speech that day at a rally, and the family said the arrest was retaliatory. Sheriff’s deputies drive by a vigil for Paul Rea in East Los Angeles on 27 June 2020. Photograph: Damon Casarez/The Guardian The sheriff declined to comment on the arrest when the Guardian reported on it last year. Rea’s family also filed a complaint, and an inspector general report later said it was reasonable to conclude that the “lengthy detention regarding a marijuana cigarette at a memorial” was unjustified and a form of harassment. The Guardian also witnessed deputies slowly drive by and briefly stop at a small Rea family vigil over the summer. In August 2020, deputies also allegedly followed Garcia and her daughter Janae as they pulled out of their driveway and later stopped them for an alleged seatbelt violation, making both sit in the back of the deputies’ car for 45 minutes. They ultimately gave the mother an expired registration ticket. The next month, Jaylene Rea was pulled over and forced to sit in the back of the police car, and officers allegedly questioned her about the possession of marijuana she had legally purchased. She was released without a ticket. On 12 August 2019, the anniversary of Vargas’s death, the family held a tree dedication near the site where he was killed. A deputy allegedly showed up and blocked the street by the tree and threatened to issue parking tickets even though the cars were properly parked. The same deputy showed up again on the anniversary the following year, making similar threats, the report said. Vargas’s mother alleged that LASD later followed her home after she left the memorial. The LASD did not respond to inquiries about the specific claims of the Vargas and Rea families on Tuesday. The family members have reported suffering panic and anxiety attacks as a result of these encounters. The parents of Ryan Twyman, who was shot 34 times in 2019, have also alleged that deputies have shown up to their home and family events for no reason. Ryan Twyman’s family in South Los Angeles. Photograph: Alex Welsh/The Guardian “It’s like they have nothing to do but harass families,” Charles Twyman, Ryan’s father, said on Tuesday. “You never know when they are going to act out. Every day in the news we see somebody is getting pulled over and harassed and shot, and we never know when that is going to be us.” “They are just purposefully making people angry,” added Tommy Twyman, Ryan’s mother. The report, which calls for an independent office to investigate misconduct claims, also said some families are too afraid to speak out given these reports of harassment. But Stephanie Luna, Vargas’s aunt, said she would continue protesting: “We’re not going away. We’re not going to be intimidated. We’re not going to be silent.”

  • Editorial: Up in smoke: Good riddance to flavored menthol cigarettes

    The Food and Drug Administration is set to ban the manufacture and sale of menthol-flavored cigarettes, the only remaining flavored cigarette still legally allowed. To borrow from an unintentionally grim advertising tagline used by the leading menthol brand, the move makes us alive with pleasure. The first reason is also the second, third and the last: Smoking is powerfully addictive, and it ...

  • Thomas Davis Sr. gives Washington Football Team an A+ draft grade

    Thomas Davis Sr. says Washington absolutely crushed it on draft day by adding depth on both sides of the ball.

  • Yankees fans welcome Astros back to New York with trash cans, profane chants and more

    Yankee Stadium got loud on Tuesday.

  • Sofia Kenin becomes first American to qualify for Olympics

    She is ranked fourth in the world in singles and is guaranteed to be one of the top four American women in the rankings after the French Open, when the teams will be set. Currently trailing her are Serena Williams, Jennifer Brady and Alison Riske. While Williams and Brady appear to be strong contenders to clinch a Tokyo berth, the fourth spot is up for grabs, with Riske, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff all in contention.

  • Emma Hayes 'overwhelmed with emotion' leading Chelsea to first Women's Champions League final

    The coach, who took an impressive celebratory leap before being overcome with tears, is the first woman in 12 years to reach the final.

  • Soccer-Man United to punish fans who committed criminal acts in protests

    Manchester United will punish fans who committed criminal acts during the protests on Sunday which led to the Premier League game against Liverpool being postponed, the club said on Monday. United fans protesting against the club's American owners, the Glazer family, stormed into the stadium which was closed to fans due to COVID-19 restrictions. "The majority of our fans have and will condemn criminal damage, along with any violence towards club staff, police or other fans, and these now become a police matter," United said in a statement.

  • Damian Lillard with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/05/2021

  • Recap: Jones wins Pro Invitational Series race at virtual Darlington

    NASCAR‘s newest car met NASCAR‘s oldest superspeedway Wednesday night in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series — and one of the sport‘s most iconic cars brought home the checkered flag. Erik Jones raced his No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet from fourth place on a late-race restart to surge past Timmy Hill and Anthony Alfredo […]

  • Chris Paul with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks

    Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns) with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks, 05/05/2021

  • Aaron Rodgers rumors: Packers looking at other QBs, per Schefter

    Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love are the only Packers quarterbacks right now.

  • Packers searching for new QB to add to roster

    The Packers need another quarterback or two, regardless of whether Aaron Rodgers returns or departs.