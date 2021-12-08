LSU quarterback Max Johnson says he's entering the transfer portal

Brian Kelly now has an important hole to fill on his roster.

LSU starting quarterback Max Johnson announced Tuesday evening on Twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal. Johnson, a sophomore, threw 27 touchdown passes and six interceptions in 12 games this season.

With this announcement, the Tigers now have only one scholarship quarterback on the roster — true freshman Garrett Nussmeier. Nussmeier was expected to sit out the rest of the season to maintain his redshirt eligibility prior to Johnson's announcement.

"LSU, Thank you for allowing me to pursue my academic and athletic career here," Johnson posted on Twitter. "I have made strong relationships that will last a lifetime with coaches, staff and especially my teammates! With careful and prayerful consideration, I am entering the transfer portal."

Johnson started two games as a freshman in 2020 and was handed the top job this season after Myles Brennan, his top competitor for the No. 1 position, broke his left arm during a fishing trip in August. Brennan announced in November that he was entering the transfer portal.

The Georgia native went on to throw for 2,814 passes and complete 60.8% of his throws this season but was benched in favor of Nussmeier during LSU's matchup against Arkansas.

Johnson, the son of former NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Brad Johnson, did retain his job for the remainder of the season after LSU lost to the Razorbacks.

With Johnson out of the picture, LSU's options at quarterback are now Nussmeier, who played little enough as a freshman to maintain his redshirt status, and five-star quarterback and Tigers commit Walker Howard.

LSU also has freshmen non-scholarship quarterbacks Matt O'Dowd and Tavion Faulk on the roster.

