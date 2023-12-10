LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was announced as the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner on Saturday in New York.

Daniels bested Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Oregon QB Bo Nix, and Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

Daniels is the third Heisman winner from LSU, joining Billy Cannon (1959) and Joe Burrow (2019).

Daniels, who spent three years at Arizona State before transferring to LSU, threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns against 4 interceptions in 2023.

He also rushed for 1,134 yards — 8.4 ypc — and 10 more touchdowns.

Overall in his college career, Daniels has thrown for 12,750 yards and 89 touchdowns.

He also rushed for 3,307 yards and 34 TDs.

It wasn’t an easy choice as the other three finalists also had tremendous seasons.

Nix, who transferred from Auburn to Oregon, threw for 4,145 yards and 40 TDs against 3 interceptions.

Penix, who transferred to Washington from Indiana, threw for 4,218 yards and 33 touchdowns with 9 interceptions.

Our 2023 Heisman finalists all sat down with the #HeismanTrophy podcast this morning to share their thoughts on Heisman weekend and their season-long journeys that brought them to New York.

▶️ https://t.co/0V5Exo7xWE

▶️ https://t.co/yC9JvWsXE7

▶️ All other platforms pic.twitter.com/jl4tjy8uaC — The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) December 9, 2023

He has led the Huskies, who are undefeated to the College Football Playoff. They will meet Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

The only non-QB in the quartet is Marvin Harrison Jr., son of the NFL Hall of Famer who starred for the Indianapolis Colts.

Marvin Harrison Jr., the 2023 Biletnikoff Award winner, had 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also rushed twice for 26 yards, including a touchdown.

