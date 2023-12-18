LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is skipping the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin

MADISON – Wisconsin won’t be facing the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who leads the nation in total offense (412.2 yards per game), passing touchdowns (40), touchdowns responsible for (50) and rushing yards for a quarterback (1,134), announced Monday he plans to skip the bowl game and begin preparing for the NFL draft.

Garrett Nussmeier likely to start at quarterback for LSU

With Daniels unavailable, the Tigers likely will turn to redshirt sophomore Garrett Nussmeier.

Nussmeier, 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, has played in six games this season. He has completed 17 of 33 passes for 196 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions. He has rushed one time for 1 yard.

The son of Doug Nussmeier, the quarterbacks coach for the Los Angeles Chargers, Garrett has played in a total of 11 games at LSU. He has completed 81 of 141 passes for 1,129 yards and seven touchdowns.

Unlike Daniels, Nussmeier doesn’t have a reputation as a dual-threat quarterback. He was a touted pro-style prospect at Marcus High School in Texas. In three seasons at Marcus, Nussmeier passed for 8,160 yards and 83 touchdowns. He threw only 20 interceptions.

Behind Nussmeier is freshman Ricky Collins, who has played in one game this season. He completed both his passes, for a total of 3 yards.

Nussmeier’s numbers pale in comparison to those put up by Daniels in his two seasons with the Tigers.

Daniels has started all 26 games in which he has played at LSU and has completed 502 of 715 attempts (70.2%) for 6,725 yards, with 57 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

To put those number into perspective, Daniels has thrown a touchdown pass every 12.5 attempts and thrown an interception every 102.1 attempts. He has 40 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season and has rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels to skip ReliaQuest Bowl