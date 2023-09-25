LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

For the second week in a row, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has been honored by the league office as the SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

Daniels and the Tigers offense had a slow start against Arkansas on Saturday, scoring just three points until the final minute of the first half. The offense exploded in the second half, however, as Daniels finished with 20 of 29 passing for 320 yards and four touchdowns, overcoming a bad early interception to lead LSU to a 34-31 win.

With that outing, Daniels now leads the SEC in passing yards (1,296), passing touchdowns (12), quarterback rating (189.09) and total offense (1,489 yards).

Daniels began the year with the second-best Heisman odds, per BetMGM, and with more performances like Saturday’s, Daniels could find himself back in that discussion by season’s end.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire