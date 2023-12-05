LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels named a Heisman finalist

As was expected, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels will be heading to New York as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, which he’s a heavy favorite to win.

Joining Daniels in New York will be Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Daniels has had an incredible season statistically, totaling 50 touchdowns and nearly 5,000 total yards while pacing the nation in quarterback rating. He was incredibly productive on the ground for a quarterback, surpassing 1,100 yards rushing.

Daniels is the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman, surpassing Nix after the Ducks lost to the Huskies in the Pac-12 championship on Friday night.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels is a finalist for the 2023 Heisman Trophy pic.twitter.com/go730WNWTF — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 4, 2023

The 2023 Heisman winner will be announced on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.

